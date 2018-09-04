Home Entertainment English

Bruce Willis to star in 'Die Hard' sixth installment titled 'McClane'

Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura revealed that this time the makers want the viewer to be "invested" in the protagonist even more.

Published: 04th September 2018 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Bruce Willis in 'Die Hard'.

By PTI

LONDON: The sixth installment of Bruce Willis-fronted action blockbuster "Die Hard" has been officially titled "McClane".

The name comes from Willis' character's surname - McClane, a New York City and Los Angeles police detective who continually finds himself in the middle of difficult situations and is the only beacon of hope in crisis.

Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura revealed that this time the makers want the viewer to be "invested" in the protagonist even more.

"You can tell our intention by the fact that the title page we handed in (for the script) says, McClane.

We want you to get invested in John McClane more than ever before," di Bonaventura told Empire magazine in an interview.

The filmmaker also confirmed what Willis previously said in 2015 about the next chapter, that the story will "bounce back and forth" between present-day McClane and his younger self.

"I don't know how you do 'Die Hard' without Bruce. The idea that he's not very significant in this movie is not accurate at all. We are gonna explore John McClane in his 20s. But just as prominent is the 60-year-old version," di Bonaventura said.

Earlier, the new film was titled "Die Hard: Year One", when Len Wiseman was in talks to direct.

The fifth film, "A Good Day to Die Hard" (2013) saw McClane heading to Russia to meet his son (Jai Courtney), who turned out to be an undercover operative for the CIA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
England vs India: Breaking down Virat Kohli and Co's loss at Southampton
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India