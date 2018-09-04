Bruce Willis to star in 'Die Hard' sixth installment titled 'McClane'

By PTI

LONDON: The sixth installment of Bruce Willis-fronted action blockbuster "Die Hard" has been officially titled "McClane".

The name comes from Willis' character's surname - McClane, a New York City and Los Angeles police detective who continually finds himself in the middle of difficult situations and is the only beacon of hope in crisis.

Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura revealed that this time the makers want the viewer to be "invested" in the protagonist even more.

"You can tell our intention by the fact that the title page we handed in (for the script) says, McClane.

We want you to get invested in John McClane more than ever before," di Bonaventura told Empire magazine in an interview.

The filmmaker also confirmed what Willis previously said in 2015 about the next chapter, that the story will "bounce back and forth" between present-day McClane and his younger self.

"I don't know how you do 'Die Hard' without Bruce. The idea that he's not very significant in this movie is not accurate at all. We are gonna explore John McClane in his 20s. But just as prominent is the 60-year-old version," di Bonaventura said.

Earlier, the new film was titled "Die Hard: Year One", when Len Wiseman was in talks to direct.

The fifth film, "A Good Day to Die Hard" (2013) saw McClane heading to Russia to meet his son (Jai Courtney), who turned out to be an undercover operative for the CIA.