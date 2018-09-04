Home Entertainment English

Hollywood defends Geoffrey Owens against job shaming

A number of celebrities took to Twitter over Labour Day weekend to commend Owens' hard work, after it was reported that the 57-year-old actor had been spotted bagging groceries at a supermarket.

Published: 04th September 2018 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Geoffrey Owens, the 57-year-old actor was spotted bagging groceries at a supermarket.

By IANS

NEW JERSEY: Members from Hollywood fraternity have come out in support of actor Geoffrey Owens, who was shamed by people for working at a grocery store.

A number of celebrities took to Twitter over Labour Day weekend to commend Owens' hard work, after it was reported that the 57-year-old actor had been spotted bagging groceries at a supermarket, a move many social media users viewed as a form of shaming, reports usatoday.com.

Here's what stars wrote in defence of the "Cosby Show" former actor:

Blaire Underwood: No shame in good, honest, hard work. He is being a man in doing what he needs to do to provide for himself and his family. Much respect to you Sir.

Pamela Adlon: I had been a working actor for years. Jobs stopped, as they do. I worked in retail. At a flower shop. I passed out flyers. It's about the work. Work gives you pride and purpose. Your visibility as an actor never goes away. But the money sure does.

Justin Bateman: So, 26 years after one TV job, this guy looks differently (shock) and is earning an honest living at a Trader Joe's. The people taking his picture and passing judgment are trash.

Rissi Palmer: It is completely disgusting the shaming that Geoffrey Owens has had this past week at the hands of the media for simply taking care of himself. Just because you are on tv does not mean you are rich. And there is nothing wrong with working to sustain yourself and your art.

Chris Rankin: I worked in a Wetherspoons kitchen after being in Harry Potter. I needed a job, no shame in that. And you know what? I really enjoyed it. You do what you need to do and that's nothing to be ashamed of.

Terry Crews: "I swept floors after the National Football league. If need be, I would do it again. Good honest work is nothing to be ashamed of.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Geoffrey Owens

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
England vs India: Breaking down Virat Kohli and Co's loss at Southampton
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India