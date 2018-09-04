Hollywood defends Geoffrey Owens against job shaming

By IANS

NEW JERSEY: Members from Hollywood fraternity have come out in support of actor Geoffrey Owens, who was shamed by people for working at a grocery store.

A number of celebrities took to Twitter over Labour Day weekend to commend Owens' hard work, after it was reported that the 57-year-old actor had been spotted bagging groceries at a supermarket, a move many social media users viewed as a form of shaming, reports usatoday.com.

Here's what stars wrote in defence of the "Cosby Show" former actor:

Blaire Underwood: No shame in good, honest, hard work. He is being a man in doing what he needs to do to provide for himself and his family. Much respect to you Sir.

Pamela Adlon: I had been a working actor for years. Jobs stopped, as they do. I worked in retail. At a flower shop. I passed out flyers. It's about the work. Work gives you pride and purpose. Your visibility as an actor never goes away. But the money sure does.

Justin Bateman: So, 26 years after one TV job, this guy looks differently (shock) and is earning an honest living at a Trader Joe's. The people taking his picture and passing judgment are trash.

A special note for the few who are critical of this post, who insist that “we’re making it worse by spreading the story,” Geoffrey Owens contacted me directly to express his gratitude for the post and for all the positive responses. — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) September 2, 2018

Rissi Palmer: It is completely disgusting the shaming that Geoffrey Owens has had this past week at the hands of the media for simply taking care of himself. Just because you are on tv does not mean you are rich. And there is nothing wrong with working to sustain yourself and your art.

Chris Rankin: I worked in a Wetherspoons kitchen after being in Harry Potter. I needed a job, no shame in that. And you know what? I really enjoyed it. You do what you need to do and that's nothing to be ashamed of.

Terry Crews: "I swept floors after the National Football league. If need be, I would do it again. Good honest work is nothing to be ashamed of.