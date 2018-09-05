Home Entertainment English

Alicia Vikander to narrate documentary 'Anthropocene'

"Tomb Raider" star Alicia Vikander has been announced as a narrator of the documentary "Anthropocene: The Human Epoch".

Alicia Vikander poses in the press room with the award for best supporting actress for “The Danish Girl” at the 21st annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.| AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Tomb Raider" star Alicia Vikander has been announced as a narrator of the documentary "Anthropocene: The Human Epoch".

The documentary, directed by Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtynsky, explores the impact that mankind has left on earth, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Alicia's exceptional voice, and her considerable talent in knowing how to use it, has elevated our film enormously and brings a beauty and hope to the narration that is crucial.

"We are deeply honoured by her participation," said co-director Baichwal in a statement.

The film will have its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday.

