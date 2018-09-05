Alicia Vikander to narrate documentary 'Anthropocene'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Tomb Raider" star Alicia Vikander has been announced as a narrator of the documentary "Anthropocene: The Human Epoch".

The documentary, directed by Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtynsky, explores the impact that mankind has left on earth, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Alicia's exceptional voice, and her considerable talent in knowing how to use it, has elevated our film enormously and brings a beauty and hope to the narration that is crucial.

"We are deeply honoured by her participation," said co-director Baichwal in a statement.

The film will have its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday.