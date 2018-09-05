Home Entertainment English

Beyonce's mom 'can't believe' she's singer's mother

Beyonce turned 37-year-old on Tuesday and her mother shared a photograph of herself along with the "Crazy In Love" singer, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Published: 05th September 2018 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Beyonce's mother Tina Lawson with the singer and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter. (Photo: Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Beyonce's mother Tina Lawson has paid a touching tribute to her daughter as she turns 37, in which she says she is blessed to have been "chosen by God" to be the singer's parent.

Alongside the Image, Lawson wrote: "It's already your birthday where you are so happy birthday to the nicest, owner of the most beautiful, generous , loving hearts ever, Brilliant too. Always thinking, planning, analyzing, strategising, how you can make everything you touch better.

"On this day you were four-months-old and I could not even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love I felt for you, my first born I made a vow to love and cherish you everyday. For the rest of my life ! Sometimes I can't believe out of all the incredible people in the world I was chosen by God to be your mom!

 

