Beyonce's mom 'can't believe' she's singer's mother

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Beyonce's mother Tina Lawson has paid a touching tribute to her daughter as she turns 37, in which she says she is blessed to have been "chosen by God" to be the singer's parent.

Beyonce turned 37-year-old on Tuesday and her mother shared a photograph of herself along with the "Crazy In Love" singer, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Alongside the Image, Lawson wrote: "It's already your birthday where you are so happy birthday to the nicest, owner of the most beautiful, generous , loving hearts ever, Brilliant too. Always thinking, planning, analyzing, strategising, how you can make everything you touch better.

"On this day you were four-months-old and I could not even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love I felt for you, my first born I made a vow to love and cherish you everyday. For the rest of my life ! Sometimes I can't believe out of all the incredible people in the world I was chosen by God to be your mom!