Beyonce's mom 'can't believe' she's singer's mother
Beyonce turned 37-year-old on Tuesday and her mother shared a photograph of herself along with the "Crazy In Love" singer, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
LOS ANGELES: Beyonce's mother Tina Lawson has paid a touching tribute to her daughter as she turns 37, in which she says she is blessed to have been "chosen by God" to be the singer's parent.
Alongside the Image, Lawson wrote: "It's already your birthday where you are so happy birthday to the nicest, owner of the most beautiful, generous , loving hearts ever, Brilliant too. Always thinking, planning, analyzing, strategising, how you can make everything you touch better.
"On this day you were four-months-old and I could not even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love I felt for you, my first born I made a vow to love and cherish you everyday. For the rest of my life ! Sometimes I can't believe out of all the incredible people in the world I was chosen by God to be your mom!
It’s already your birthday where you are ❤️So Happy Birthday to the nicest , owner of the most beautiful, generous , loving hearts ever !!!! Brilliant too! Always thinking , planning, analyzing, strategizing , how you can make everything you touch better! On this day you were 4 months old and i couldn’t even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love i felt for you , my first born ❤️ I made a vow to love and cherish you everyday . For the rest of my life ! Sometimes i can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world i was chosen by God to be your mom❤️! The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life , hands down !! It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body ❤️ Enjoy your B-Day !!! No one deserves it more !! I love you Mom❤️❤️❤️❤️