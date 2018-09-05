Home Entertainment English

Dave Bautista wants Guardians of the Galaxy character Drax the Destroyer to have solo film

The 49-year-old star, who played the part in three films, believes the character deserves a solo film as there is a story that is worth telling.

Dave Bautista as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista has expressed his desire for a film based on his "Guardians of the Galaxy" character Drax the Destroyer.

"I think it's a beautiful story and I think it's been lost and overlooked a little bit.

It's a beautiful and heartbreaking emotional thing to know where that love for his family and that heartbreak over his family being lost and murdered, where it comes from I think," Bautista told MTV International in an interview.

"I really pushed and fought for the Drax standalone film but I don't think it's ever going to happen.

I really wish they would because I think there's a story to be told there and I think the fans would really love to see that story, even if it's not me portraying Drax, I just think it is an interesting story to tell," he added.

Bautista had recently revealed the third part of "Guardians of the Galaxy" has been put "on hold indefinitely".

The development came after Disney and Marvel reconfirmed that they were standing by the decision to let go of filmmaker James Gunn after he was fired from the third 'GOTG' film over provocative old tweets.

Bautista was one of the first actors from the film franchise to defend Gunn.

"I'm not really happy with what they've done with James Gunn. I don't want to go too much into it, I don't want to make it a political conversation. They are putting the movie off, it's on hold indefinitely. "

"I have an issue, I have a moral and a political issue with what they've done. I have been very vocal about the way I feel and I'm not afraid to admit the way I feel. That's the way I feel," Bautista had said in an appearance on "The Jonathan Ross Show".

