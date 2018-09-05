John Krasinski might not direct 'A Quiet Place' sequel

By PTI

LONDON: Actor-director John Krasinski has hinted that he might give up the directing duties of "A Quiet Place" sequel.

Krasinski directed and starred in "A Quiet Place", and after the film's success Paramount Pictures had green lit a sequel.

In an interview with The Independent, the 38-year-old actor said he might make way for another director to helm the sophomore project.

"I could totally see myself handing over the reins to someone else. It's really just about finding the right story," he said.

"I know Paramount announced it and really want to do one. I really credit them with allowing us to very gently get in the water; it's really nice of them to do because a lot of places would just make it.

We're really trying to find a story that feels very connected (to the first one)," he added.

The nearly dialogue-free original centres on a family (led by Krasinski and his real-life wife, Emily Blunt) as they struggle to survive in a world of monsters that hunt by sound.