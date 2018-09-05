Richard Madden aka Robb Stark was paid 'f*** all' for 'Game of Thrones' role

By IANS

LONDON: "Game of Thrones" star Richard Madden still has to be careful with money as his role on the hit fantasy show earned him very little.

The actor, who plays the title character in the new thriller "The Bodyguard", found fame playing heroic young nobleman Robb Stark in "Game of Thrones", reports aceshowbiz.com.

However, the "Cinderella" actor said that his star-making role earned him very little due to his lack of experience when hired by the show's producers.

"People think I am (loaded) because of 'Game Of Thrones', but you know, when I signed up for that I was 22, with f**k all on my CV, so I was paid f**k all," he told British newspaper, The Sunday Times.

Equal pay has been a hot topic in the entertainment industry - after several big name actresses were revealed to be earning less than their male co-stars.

Although Madden agrees the system must change. He blames lawyers and producers for trying to shortchange actors lacking in bargaining power.

He said: "The equality thing needs to be addressed hugely between male and female co-stars. I know that from friends of mine. But there's only so much I can do for myself. Agents and lawyers, they do all that stuff.

"I just kind of deal with what I need to, so I don't look a producer in the eye and f**king hate them when they are talking about their villas, and you are thinking, s**t, I'm getting the bus at the weekend, because I don't have the money for a cab, you know?"