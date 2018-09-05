Home Entertainment English

Richard Madden aka Robb Stark was paid 'f*** all' for 'Game of Thrones' role

Equal pay has been a hot topic in the entertainment industry - after several big name actresses were revealed to be earning less than their male co-stars.

Published: 05th September 2018 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Richard Madden as Robb Stark in GOT. (Photo: YouTube)

By IANS

LONDON: "Game of Thrones" star Richard Madden still has to be careful with money as his role on the hit fantasy show earned him very little.

The actor, who plays the title character in the new thriller "The Bodyguard", found fame playing heroic young nobleman Robb Stark in "Game of Thrones", reports aceshowbiz.com.

However, the "Cinderella" actor said that his star-making role earned him very little due to his lack of experience when hired by the show's producers.

"People think I am (loaded) because of 'Game Of Thrones', but you know, when I signed up for that I was 22, with f**k all on my CV, so I was paid f**k all," he told British newspaper, The Sunday Times.

Equal pay has been a hot topic in the entertainment industry - after several big name actresses were revealed to be earning less than their male co-stars.

Although Madden agrees the system must change. He blames lawyers and producers for trying to shortchange actors lacking in bargaining power.

He said: "The equality thing needs to be addressed hugely between male and female co-stars. I know that from friends of mine. But there's only so much I can do for myself. Agents and lawyers, they do all that stuff.

"I just kind of deal with what I need to, so I don't look a producer in the eye and f**king hate them when they are talking about their villas, and you are thinking, s**t, I'm getting the bus at the weekend, because I don't have the money for a cab, you know?"

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Robb Stark Richard Madden Game of Thrones GoT Hollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police as he leaves court outside Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Wives of jailed Reuters journalists ask Myanmar for mercy
Confusion, conspiracy, Congress are synonyms: BJP
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age