Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin make it permanent with a tattoo

Published: 06th September 2018 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Chris Martin and actor Dakota Johnson. (Photo | Instagram/dartin_love)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: It seems Hollywood couple Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are taking their relationship to another level with matching tattoos.

While the couple hasn't confirmed their relationship as of yet, the two have been spotted with similar infinity symbol tattoos.

According to People, the 'Fifty Shades' actor was seen with the tattoo at a promotional event where she wore a strapless white dress which gave a clear view of the tattoo on her left elbow. Meanwhile, the lead 'Coldplay' singer was spotted in LA with the tattoo inked on his inner right arm. The tattoo is marked with an "XX" inside the infinity symbol.

On the work front, Dakota will be next seen in Luca Guadagnino's 'Suspiria'. The horror movie is scheduled to release on November 2 worldwide.

