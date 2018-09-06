Home Entertainment English

Penelope Cruz, Wagner Moura and Gael Garcia Bernal join in Olivier Assayas film titled 'Wasp Network'

To be directed by Olivier Assayas, the film centres around Cuban spies in American territory during the 1990s.

Published: 06th September 2018

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Academy Award winner Penelope Cruz has been cast alongside 'Narcos' star Wagner Moura, and 'Motorcyle Diaries' star Gael Garcia Bernal in the spy drama "Wasp Network".

To be directed by Olivier Assayas, the film centres around Cuban spies in American territory during the 1990s, as it reveals the tentacles of a terrorist network based in Florida, with ramifications in Central America and with the consent of the US government.

Assayas, best known for directing Kristen Stewart-starrer "Personal Shopper", has also penned the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cruz, 44, most recently played Donatella Versace in "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace" alongside Ramirez.

Moura, 42, is best known for his portrayal of drug lord Pablo Escobar on Netflix's series "Narcos".

Garcia Bernal, 39, will be next seen in the last season of Amazon series "Mozart in the Jungle" as composer Rodrigo.

The three actors join "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace" star Edgar Ramirez in the project.

