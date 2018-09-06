Producers settle issue with Amber Heard for releasing 'London Fields'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The producers of 'London Fields' announced that after reaching a settlement with actor Amber Heard, they have paved the way for the film to release, which has long been delayed.

Most importantly, money wasn't issued to Heard as a part of this settlement that took place on Wednesday.

In November 2016, the producers accused Heard of 'Aquaman' fame, of disrupting the film premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015, reported the Variety.

The film, which is based on a dystopian novel authored by Martin Amis novel, is now scheduled to release on October 26. Heard stars alongside Jim Sturgess and Billy Bob Thornton in the flick.