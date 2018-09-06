Rebecca Ferguson in talks to star in 'Dune' reboot

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Rebecca Ferguson is in talks to star opposite actor Timothee Chalamet in "Dune" reboot.

Denis Villeneuve, who helmed "Blade Runner 2049" and "Prisoners," is directing from a script by Eric Roth, reports variety.com.

Set in the distant future, "Dune" follows Paul Atreides, whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man's relationship with nature, as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family's reign.

Ferguson just reprised her role as Ilsa Faust in "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" and is set to star in Joe Cornish's "The Kid Who Would Be King". She has also landed the villain roles in "The Shining" sequel "Doctor Sleep" and the latest "Men in Black" film.