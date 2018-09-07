Anne Hathaway to receive Human Rights award

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Anne Hathaway is set to be honoured with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) National Equality Award.

The 35-year-old actor will be given the prestigious honour at the 22nd annual HRC National Dinner on Saturday, September 15, in recognition of her continued charity work, particularly with women and the LGBTQ community, reported Variety.

"Through her incredible talent and bold activism, Anne Hathaway uses her global platform to stand up for the LGBTQ community.

''From speaking out against discriminatory legislation targeting the LGBTQ community to her leadership on workplace equality for women, Anne is making a real difference in the lives of countless people around the globe," said HRC president Chad Griffin.

Hathaway and her husband sold their wedding photos and donated proceeds to organisations working to achieve marriage equality.

She also joined an HRC-led petition in 2016 to protest a Georgia bill that would allow discrimination of LGBTQ individuals.

Same year Hathaway was appointed as UN Women's Global Ambassador, where her work involves supporting women's equality in the workplace.