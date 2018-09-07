Beyonce, Jay Z say 'I do' for the second time

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood's music industry power couple Beyonce and Jay Z have renewed their wedding vows.

On Thursday, Beyonce confirmed that the rumours about the renewal that her fans were mumbling about were actually true.

According to Page Six, the 'single ladies' singer on her website confirmed that she renewed "vows with my husband of ten years."

It is after the renewal that the billionaire couple released a joint album 'Everything Is Love'.

Beyonce and Jay-Z said 'I do' for the second time during their opening night of the 'On the Run II tour'.

The couple had got married in 2000.