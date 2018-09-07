Home Entertainment English

'Grey's Anatomy' casts first gay male surgeon

Alex Landi will join the ABC drama in a recurring role as Dr Nico Kim in season 15, reported Deadline.

Published: 07th September 2018 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Alex Landi. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Popular TV series "Grey's Anatomy" will feature its first openly gay male surgeon in season 15.

Alex Landi will join the ABC drama in a recurring role as Dr Nico Kim in season 15, reported Deadline.

Landi will join recently cast Chris Carmack, as well as Kim Raver and Jeff Perry.

A series of LGBT characters have been part of the Grey Sloan Memorial through the years.

Bisexual Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez) and lesbian Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw), were by far the most prominent.

Callie left the show in season 12, and Arizona decided to move to New York at the end of season 14.

"Grey's Anatomy" kicks off its 15th season with a two-hour premiere on September 27 on ABC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Alex Landi LGBT Grey's Anatomy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality