Jamie Lee Curtis says she never looks at herself in mirrors 

By PTI

LONDON: Veteran actor Jamie Lee Curtis says she does not look in the mirror because she wants to avoid being ''confronted'' with the changes in her body.

The 60-year-old actor expressed her feelings on ageing to Good Housekeeping.

"I don't look in the mirror. I am not going to look the same as I used to, and I don't want to be confronted every day. ' When I get out of the shower, I have a choice: I can dry myself off looking in the mirror, or I can dry off with my back to it. I turn my back to the mirror, and I feel great," she said.

Curtis added, "I don't want women to hate themselves, because I think women are extraordinary."

The actor also listed several pieces of advice for women, including learning to ''let go'' of things in their lives in order to keep starting afresh.

''I am a constant editor. I shed people, I shed clothing, I shed possessions, I shed ideas. The biggest thing I've shed is my own limitations and perception of who I am. How can I expect my agent to think of me in a different way if I don't think of me in a different way?''