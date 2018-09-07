Home Entertainment English

Jamie Lee Curtis says she never looks at herself in mirrors 

The 60-year-old actor expressed her feelings on ageing to Good Housekeeping.

Published: 07th September 2018 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Jamie Lee Curtis. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Veteran actor Jamie Lee Curtis says she does not look in the mirror because she wants to avoid being ''confronted'' with the changes in her body.

The 60-year-old actor expressed her feelings on ageing to Good Housekeeping.

"I don't look in the mirror. I am not going to look the same as I used to, and I don't want to be confronted every day. ' When I get out of the shower, I have a choice: I can dry myself off looking in the mirror, or I can dry off with my back to it. I turn my back to the mirror, and I feel great," she said.

Curtis added, "I don't want women to hate themselves, because I think women are extraordinary."

The actor also listed several pieces of advice for women, including learning to ''let go'' of things in their lives in order to keep starting afresh.

''I am a constant editor. I shed people, I shed clothing, I shed possessions, I shed ideas. The biggest thing I've shed is my own limitations and perception of who I am. How can I expect my agent to think of me in a different way if I don't think of me in a different way?'' 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jamie Lee Curtis actor HOLLYWOOD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump suggests New York Times opinion piece is an act of subversion
Fresh surge in fuel prices, commuter face difficulties 
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality