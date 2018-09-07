Michael Caine joins the most expensive Czech historical biopic 'Medieval' 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Michael Caine is set to star in the upcoming biopic of 15th-century Czech warrior Jan Zizka titled "Medieval".

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film is reportedly the most expensive Czech movie of all time.

Caine joins Ben Foster in the historical action-drama, which is being directed by Petr Jakl.

Foster will play Zizka, widely considered a Czech national hero and a renowned military leader known for his role in the Battle of Grunwald against the Teutonic Order and civil wars in Bohemia, which went on to become the contemporary Czech Republic.

Caine will reportedly star as Lord Boresh, the main adviser to the Czech King Wenceslas IV.