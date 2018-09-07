Home Entertainment English

Nicki Minaj features in new BTS music video 'IDOL'

The new single is a part of band's new album 'Love Yourself: Answer'. In the video, Minaj can be seen rapping from the three-minute and 13-second mark while wearing a multi-coloured neon outfit.

Published: 07th September 2018 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Minaj can be seen rapping from the three-minute and 13-second mark while wearing a multi-coloured neon outfit. (Photo: YouTube)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Few weeks after the Korean pop band BTS announced their collaboration with Hollywood 'Queen' Nicki Minaj for their new single 'IDOL', the band dropped in a music video of the same featuring the Grammy-nominated rapper.

The new single is a part of band's new album 'Love Yourself: Answer'.

WATCH: BTS (방탄소년단) 'IDOL (Feat. Nicki Minaj)' Official video

On August 24, BTS had launched the same video sans Minaj. The video had garnered over 22 million views on YouTube within 24 hours.

'Love Yourself: Answer' is a reworked version of band's previous album 'Love Yourself: Tear', with the only difference being additional seven new tracks.

The collaboration marks BTS's arrival in the US. The Korean pop band, which has already garnered a number of accolades including 'TIME's Most Influential on the Internet list' will start of their first official US tour in September in Los Angeles. 

