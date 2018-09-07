Home Entertainment English

Oscars takes down 'Popular' category for its 91st edition

An image of the prestigious Oscar trophy (Photo| Twitter/NASA)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: After weeks of criticism, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has now officially decided not to introduce the new 'popular' category at the 91st Oscars, which is slated to take place in 2019.

According to the Variety magazine, AMPAS in a statement opined that adding a new category would only go on to add more "challenges for films that have already been released."

The AMPAS board of governors, however, promised that they will continue to discuss the possibility of presenting this award in future.

The Academy's CEO, Dawn Hudson while speaking to Variety said that due to were mixed reactions due to "the introduction of a new award, and we recognize the need for further discussion with our members".

In August, filmmaker Adam McKay, producer and late Oscars producer Craig Zadan, was one of the few celebrities who objected the decision of the Academy. However, 'Transformers' actor Mark Wahlberg came out in support of the new category.

The upcoming 91st Oscars will be held on February 24, 2019.

