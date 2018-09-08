Home Entertainment English

Pamela Anderson ends relationship with French footballer Adil Rami

Pamela while speaking to Page Six, said that she called off the relationship as Rami was not able to visit his twin sons because of her.

Published: 08th September 2018 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Pamela Anderson. (Photo: Facebook)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Pamela Anderson of 'Baywatch' fame has parted ways with soccer star Adil Rami, who belongs to FIFA 2018 world cup winning team of France.

According to Page Six, the couple was in love for over a year.

Pamela while speaking to Page Six, said that she called off the relationship as Rami was not able to visit his twin sons because of her. People close to Pamela revealed that it was a selfless move by her.

Post breakup, she was spotted spending some alone time in Paris.

Pamela, who is known to have dated several celebrities, was last married to American poker player Rick Salomon.

At the work front, she was last seen playing a cameo role in the Hollywood remake of 'Baywatch', starring Dwayne Johnson.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pamela Anderson Baywatch Adil Rami Hollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality