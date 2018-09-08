Pamela Anderson ends relationship with French footballer Adil Rami

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Pamela Anderson of 'Baywatch' fame has parted ways with soccer star Adil Rami, who belongs to FIFA 2018 world cup winning team of France.

According to Page Six, the couple was in love for over a year.

Pamela while speaking to Page Six, said that she called off the relationship as Rami was not able to visit his twin sons because of her. People close to Pamela revealed that it was a selfless move by her.

Post breakup, she was spotted spending some alone time in Paris.

Pamela, who is known to have dated several celebrities, was last married to American poker player Rick Salomon.

At the work front, she was last seen playing a cameo role in the Hollywood remake of 'Baywatch', starring Dwayne Johnson.