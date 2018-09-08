Home Entertainment English

'The Nun' rakes in 12.1 million USD at global box office

The movie is set in 1952 Romania where a Catholic priest and a novice are sent by the Vatican to investigate a suicide committed by a nun.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

A screengrab of the poster of 'The Nun' (Photo | IMDB)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood horror film 'The Nun', the fifth installment in the 'Conjuring' series raked in12.1 million USD from the global box office within two days.

Its earnings came from 41 international markets, reported the Variety. It became possible because the majority of its earnings came from its debut in 30 markets that included United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Brazil, and Peru.

It generated 2.3 million USD in Indonesia in the first two days itself; while in Brazil, it earned 986,000 USD. It was the second biggest horror movie in the South American country after 'It'.

Previews in the U.K. generated $855,000 on 516 screens with a 54 percent share of the top five films, double the first day of previews for "The Conjuring 2." An additional 19 markets open Friday, including Spain, U.K., and Mexico.

