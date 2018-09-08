Trailer of 'The Beach Bum' is finally out

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: The trailer of Matthew McConaughey's upcoming movie 'The Beach Bum' is out. The brand new trailer was released on Friday.

McConaughey co-stars with Isla Fisher, Zac Efron of 'Baywatch' fame, '22 Jump Street' star Jonah Hill, Jimmy Buffett and rapper Snoop Dogg, to name a few, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

WATCH: 'The Beach Bum' official trailer

The film is based on the rebellious Moondog (Matthew McConaughey), who loves to live life to its fullest. In the trailer, he can be seen frolicking, drinking and smoking anything that he finds interesting.

'The Beach Bum' is slated to hit theatres on March 22 next year.