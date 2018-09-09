Home Entertainment English

Denise Richards marries Aaron Phypers

The wedding took place Saturday in Malibu, with the couple's closest family and friends in attendance.

Published: 09th September 2018 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Denise Richards (Pic: Wikimedia Commons).

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actors Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers have got married.

The wedding took place Saturday in Malibu, with the couple's closest family and friends in attendance, reports People magazine.

In its next season, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" will include footage of the wedding, some of which Bravo TV released on Saturday.

"Hi, I'm Denise Richards, and yep, the rumors are true: This is my husband Aaron, and we just got married," said the actress, 47, who joined the show's upcoming ninth season.

Richards beamed as Phypers added: "We're married. Love you, baby."

Then the couple leaned in for a kiss in front of a large floral arrangement and the ocean.

"I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life," Richards told Bravo's "The Daily Dish" of the nuptials.

"I can't wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'. It has been a wild ride so far," she added.

The couple began dating in December 2017. Phypers finalised his divorce from "Desperate Housewives" star Nicollette Sheridan last month - two years after they separated following just six months of marriage.

Richards was married to Charlie Sheen from 2002-2006, and they share two daughters: Sam, 14, and Lola, 13. She is also mother to daughter Eloise, 7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Denise Richards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality