When alienation haunts: Watch Fahadh Faasil and Aishwarya Lekshmi's 'Varathan' trailer

By Online Desk

To an extent, initially, the trailer of Amal Neerad's upcoming thriller gives the vibe of Jordan Peele's race-psychological-thriller 'Get Out' and even Roman Polanski's 'Repulsion'.

It proves after a few seconds that it is not.

Featuring Fahadh Faasil and 'Maayanadhi' fame Aishwarya Lekshmi, 'Varathan' or outsider is about a couple coming to stay in the heroine's ancestral village.

Eby (Faasil) is obviously the outsider, the stranger who doesn't know the prevalent norms of a rustic space and how to dodge the fuedal gaze from himself.

Amal Neerad goes back to his favourite shooting spot-- the high range, where he has set three of his earlier movies -- 'Iyobinte Pusthakam', 'Bachelor Party' and 'Comrade in America', in 'Varathan'.

Produced by Nazriya Nazim and Amal Neerad, 'Varathan' has cinematography by Little Swayamp (Parava, Koode) and music by Sushin Shyam.

Fahadh Faasil in 'Varathan'

While Tapas Nayak has designed the sound Vivek Harshan has edited the movie.

With a script by Suhas-Sharfu, who has also written Aashiq Abu's 'Virus', the film is set for a September 20 release.