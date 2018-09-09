Home Entertainment English

When alienation haunts: Watch Fahadh Faasil and Aishwarya Lekshmi's 'Varathan' trailer

With a script by Suhas-Sharfu, who has also written Aashiq Abu's 'Virus', the film is set for a September 20 release.

Published: 09th September 2018 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Fahadh Faasil and Aishwarya Lekshmi in 'Varathan' trailer.

By Online Desk

To an extent, initially, the trailer of Amal Neerad's upcoming thriller gives the vibe of Jordan Peele's race-psychological-thriller 'Get Out' and even Roman Polanski's 'Repulsion'.

It proves after a few seconds that it is not.

Featuring Fahadh Faasil and 'Maayanadhi' fame Aishwarya Lekshmi, 'Varathan' or outsider is about a couple coming to stay in the heroine's ancestral village.

Eby (Faasil) is obviously the outsider, the stranger who doesn't know the prevalent norms of a rustic space and how to dodge the fuedal gaze from himself.

Amal Neerad goes back to his favourite shooting spot-- the high range, where he has set three of his earlier movies -- 'Iyobinte Pusthakam', 'Bachelor Party' and 'Comrade in America', in 'Varathan'.

Produced by Nazriya Nazim and Amal Neerad, 'Varathan' has cinematography by Little Swayamp (Parava, Koode) and music by Sushin Shyam.

Fahadh Faasil in 'Varathan'

While Tapas Nayak has designed the sound Vivek Harshan has edited the movie.

With a script by Suhas-Sharfu, who has also written Aashiq Abu's 'Virus', the film is set for a September 20 release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Varathan Fahadh Faasil Aishwarya Lekshmi Amal Neerad Varathan trailer Get Out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality