Biopic of Dwayne The Rock Johnson's father Rocky in works

Indie filmmakers Jonathan and Justin Gajewski are developing "Ring King" after optioning the life rights to Rocky, ex-TV wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer.

LOS ANGELES: A biopic of wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson's father, Rocky Johnson, is in the works.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, indie filmmakers Jonathan and Justin Gajewski are developing "Ring King" after optioning the life rights to Rocky, ex-TV wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer.

The director duo, who are also writing the screenplay for the biopic, will produce the project via their JG Brothers production banner.

"We are very excited to bring Rocky Johnson's incredible story to the world," they said in a statement.

"Ring King" will show how Rocky managed to establish himself as one of the first black wrestlers to demand and receive a contract.

He retired from the wrestling ring in 1991.

Currently, there is no word on whether Dwayne will be involved with the movie in any capacity.

