Home Entertainment English

Here's why Kit Harington is still rocking his Jon Snow look

Harington, while attending the Toronto International Film Festival, revealed that he has got strict orders to maintain his Game of Thrones look.

Published: 10th September 2018 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Kit Harington as Jon Snow (Photo | IMDB)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: While Game of Thrones has wrapped up the filming for its final season, actor Kit Harington is still maintaining his Jon Snow look.

Harington, while attending the Toronto International Film Festival to promote Xavier Dolan's 'The Death and Life of John F. Donovan', revealed that he has got strict orders to maintain his Game of Thrones look.

The 'Pompeii' actor further confirmed that he could not ditch Jon Snow look until he gets the go-ahead from production. Mocking the same, Harington said that though he wants to shave off the beard, he looks like a tired child when he actually does so.

Explaining the reason behind not giving up his look, he said that he needs to follow these instructions in case reshoots are required to accommodate a visual effect or something else to the season.

The first look from the highly-anticipated final season of the popular TV series was recently revealed. The one-minute-thirty-second trailer includes shots from the previous seasons and some from the upcoming eighth season of GoT. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Game of Thrones Jon Snow Kit Harington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Akshay Kumar | PTI
‘Khiladi’ of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar turns 51
Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu on a poster for 'Manmarziyaan'.
Performed my most liberating character in ‘Manmarziyaan’: Taapsee Pannu
Gallery
North Korea staged a huge military parade on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation but held back its most advanced missiles and devoted nearly half of the parade to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy. | Associated Press
North Korea holds anniversary parade sans ballistic missiles
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed