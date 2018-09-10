Home Entertainment English

Lady Gaga praises Bradley Cooper's singing skills

The two had also admitted that they bonded over their shared Italian roots on the sets of 'A Star is Born'.

Published: 10th September 2018 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga at the TIFF (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: While in the film, Bradley Cooper's character is in awe of Lady Gaga's singing, it is other way round in real life.

Talking about the Oscar-nominated actor who recently made his directorial debut with Lady gaga starrer 'A Star Is Born', the singer told E News that when she heard him sing for the first time, she stopped dead in her tracks, playing the piano, looked over to him and said, "Bradley, you can sing! Oh my gosh! It was wonderful."

Earlier, in a press conference at the Venice Film Festival, Cooper had admitted that he did not know Lady Gaga was Italian and said their East Coast Italian-American families played a huge part in their bond.

He had also confessed that he fell in love with her face and eyes.

The two had also admitted that they bonded over their shared Italian roots on the sets of 'A Star is Born'.

