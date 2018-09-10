Robert Pattinson ready for 'Twilight' reunion

By ANI

WASHINGTON: British actor Robert Pattinson says he is up for reprising his role as everyone's favourite Edward Cullen from 'Twilight'.

In a recent interview with Variety, Pattinson said that he is willing to play the character again and is ready to do it at any time.

Joking about the same, the actor said that he has been spending a lot of time moisturizing while adding that he is ready to play a 17-year-old at a moment's notice.

The 32-year-old, however, did not mention about his 'Twilight' co-star and ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart. The two separated in 2013 after a four-year-long relationship.

The 'Good Time' actor is currently promoting his latest sci-fi film 'High Life'.