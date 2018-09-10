Home Entertainment English

Robert Pattinson ready for 'Twilight' reunion

In a recent interview with Variety, Pattinson said that he is willing to play the character again and is ready to do it at any time.

Published: 10th September 2018 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, Nikki Reed, Robert Pattinson, Kellan Lutz, Jackson Rathbone, and Ashley Greene in Twilight (Photo | IMDB)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: British actor Robert Pattinson says he is up for reprising his role as everyone's favourite Edward Cullen from 'Twilight'.

In a recent interview with Variety, Pattinson said that he is willing to play the character again and is ready to do it at any time.

Joking about the same, the actor said that he has been spending a lot of time moisturizing while adding that he is ready to play a 17-year-old at a moment's notice.

The 32-year-old, however, did not mention about his 'Twilight' co-star and ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart. The two separated in 2013 after a four-year-long relationship.

The 'Good Time' actor is currently promoting his latest sci-fi film 'High Life'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edward Cullen Twilight Robert Pattinson

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Akshay Kumar | PTI
‘Khiladi’ of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar turns 51
Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu on a poster for 'Manmarziyaan'.
Performed my most liberating character in ‘Manmarziyaan’: Taapsee Pannu
Gallery
North Korea staged a huge military parade on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation but held back its most advanced missiles and devoted nearly half of the parade to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy. | Associated Press
North Korea holds anniversary parade sans ballistic missiles
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed