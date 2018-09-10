'The Equalizer 2' gets India release date

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Denzel Washington's "The Equalizer 2" will release in India on September 21.

Sony Pictures India is bringing the film to the country, read a statement to IANS.

In the action crime film "The Equalizer 2", Washington reprises his role as a former spy with a soft heart Robert McCall. It is a sequel to the 2014 film "The Equalizer", which was based on the TV series of the same name.

This time, McCall's past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who will stop at nothing to destroy him.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film also stars Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders, Melissa Leo and Bill Pullman.