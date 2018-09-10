Tom Cruise has great sense of which roles will work for him, says Tony Goldwyn

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tony Goldwyn says Tom Cruise has an incredible grasp of the audience's pulse and the actor believes it is this market sense that has made the "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" star a legend.

Goldwyn, who collaborated with Cruise on 2003's "The Last Samurai", says the actor inspires his team members to deliver their best.

"Tom Cruise has a great sense of knowing which roles will work for him. What the audience wants reflects in his choice of projects.

He demands high standards from the people he works with," he told PTI in an telephonic interview from the US.

Goldwyn, played the brute, Colonel Bagley to Cruise's righteous Major Nathan Algren in "The Last Samurai".

The actor is yet to come close to working with anyone as hard as how the action icon works.

"Tom Cruise is an extraordinary human being. He trained for months and months for 'The Last Samurai'.

"He learned all of that action stuff from Samurai swordsmen and martial arts experts. He had no previous training. He did all of the horse riding stunts on his own. His work ethic is incredible."

Directed by Edward Zwick, the period drama war film, which turned 15 this year, aired on Sony PIX on September 9.