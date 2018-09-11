Home Entertainment English

Autopsy performed on rapper Mac Miller, more tests needed

Los Angeles County coroner's spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said Monday that investigators have performed the autopsy and released the body to the family.

Late hip-hop star Mac Miller. (File | Associated Press)

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: An autopsy has been completed but the cause of death is not yet clear for hip-hop star Mac Miller, who was found dead in his Los Angeles home last week.

Los Angeles County coroner's spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said Monday that investigators have performed the autopsy and released the body to the family, but a cause will not be announced until the results of toxicology tests that can take weeks or months.

Miller's rhymes often dealt with his depression and drug use, and his fans and collaborators included some of hip-hop's biggest names.

Paramedics found him unresponsive and declared him dead on Friday.

Ariana Grande, who was in a two-year relationship with Miller until earlier this year, posted a black-and-white photo of him with no caption on her Instagram page Saturday.

