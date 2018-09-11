Casey Affleck praises brother Ben's 'very brave' rehab return

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: As Ben Affleck continues to stay in rehab fighting his battle with alcohol addiction, brother Casey has said it was "very brave" of the actor-director to return to rehabilitation facility.

"He's an alcoholic and he's in rehab. He's recovering and I think it's very brave of him to take care of what he needs to take care of.

"He's handling his business and getting better. I look forward to him being out and back on his feet," Casey told E! News on the sidelines of Toronto International Film Festival.

In August, reports came out that Ben was seeking professional help following what a source described as a "really rough" period of time for him.

Over the weekend, photographers clicked Ben's rumoured girlfriend, Playboy model Shauna Sexton, stopping by the rehab where he is staying.