'Predator' actor Boyd Holbrook supports Olivia Munn amid sex offender concerns

Holbrook issued a statement Monday apologising for not responding earlier and said he was "proud" of Munn for taking the stand.

LOS ANGELES: Boyd Holbrook, the lead actor in Shane Black's reimagining of the "Predator" franchise, has supported Olivia Munn in the controversy over a sex offender cast in their upcoming film.

"I want to start by apologizing for this statement coming late in the current conversation. I do not take any of what has gone on lightly, and I want to speak from the most honest and genuine place possible.

"I have stated before, and I will state it again, I am proud of Olivia for the way that she handled a difficult and alarming situation, and I am grateful that Fox took the information seriously and took action swiftly," Holbrook said.

Fox removed the scene after Munn told the studio on last month about Striegel being a registered sex offender.

She later said the studio initially did not return her call for two days after she reported Striegel.

Munn also expressed dismay that she was feeling isolated by the fact that her castmates did not come forward to support her at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), prompting Sterling K Brown to issue a statement of support on September 8 saying, "I hope you don't feel quite so alone. You did the right thing."

Holbrook said he did not attend the TIFF event out of concern for the victim.

"It is true that I pulled out of a small amount of press on Saturday, as this type of social commentary is new to me and given the nature of the originating crime, I felt further discussion could cause unwanted trauma and pain, neither of which I wanted to incite to the anonymous young woman.

"I now realise that my understanding of the situation was not the full picture and the last thing I want is for Olivia to ever feel abandoned or alone. We are in the midst of a very crucial and important time, and it is imperative that we keep listening," he said.

In 2010, Striegel pleaded guilty to allegations that he tried to lure a 14-year-old girl into a sexual relationship online.

He served six months in jail.

