Halle Berry to make directorial debut with 'Bruised'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Halle Berry is all set to make her directorial debut with the mixed martial arts drama "Bruised".

The 52-year-old Oscar winner will also star in and produce the project, reported Variety.

The story follows a disgraced MMA fighter who has to face one of the rising stars of the MMA world and deal with the return of her 6-year-old son to the mother he deserves.

The film's script has been written by Michelle Rosenfarb.

Berry, who will be next seen in "John Wick 3", will work with the same team that executes fight choreography for the Keanu Reeves-starrer series.

Basil Iwanyk will also produce the film alongside Linda Gottlieb.