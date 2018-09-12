Home Entertainment English

Halle Berry to make directorial debut with 'Bruised'

The 52-year-old Oscar winner will also star in and produce the project.

Published: 12th September 2018 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Halle Berry (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Halle Berry is all set to make her directorial debut with the mixed martial arts drama "Bruised".

The 52-year-old Oscar winner will also star in and produce the project, reported Variety.

The story follows a disgraced MMA fighter who has to face one of the rising stars of the MMA world and deal with the return of her 6-year-old son to the mother he deserves.

The film's script has been written by Michelle Rosenfarb.

Berry, who will be next seen in "John Wick 3", will work with the same team that executes fight choreography for the Keanu Reeves-starrer series.

Basil Iwanyk will also produce the film alongside Linda Gottlieb.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Halle Berry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Indian Army organises free computer course for youth
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru