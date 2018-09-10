Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Garner watches 'Peppermint' with fans

Directed by Pierre Morel, "Peppermint" is about a young mother who awakens from a coma after her husband and daughter are killed in a brutal attack on the family.

Published: 13th September 2018

Jennifer Garner in 'Peppermint' (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Jennifer Garner treated her fans by watching her movie "Peppermint" with them in a theatre.

The 46-year-old, who was encouraged by the studio behind "Peppermint" to watch the movie with fans in a public theatre, got emotional after seeing people reactions, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Garner also took to Instagram and posted a video showing her hanging out at the cinema and fretting about what the paying audience is going to think of the film.

Along with it, she wrote: "The studio encouraged me to go to the theatre and see 'Peppermint' movie with an audience -- maybe they thought I would conduct exit polls?

"But I learned something about myself on this experiment -- I am a chicken. 'Thank you to everyone who spent their weekend and their hard earned money with Riley North (Garner's character) and me. If you go this week -- you never know -- I may be lurking behind a curtain at a theatre near you."

Directed by Pierre Morel, "Peppermint" is an action thriller which tells the story of young mother Riley North (Garner) who awakens from a coma after her husband and daughter are killed in a brutal attack on the family.

