Jennifer Garner watches 'Peppermint' with fans
Directed by Pierre Morel, "Peppermint" is about a young mother who awakens from a coma after her husband and daughter are killed in a brutal attack on the family.
Published: 13th September 2018 09:00 AM | Last Updated: 13th September 2018 09:00 AM | A+A A-
LOS ANGELES: Actress Jennifer Garner treated her fans by watching her movie "Peppermint" with them in a theatre.
The 46-year-old, who was encouraged by the studio behind "Peppermint" to watch the movie with fans in a public theatre, got emotional after seeing people reactions, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Garner also took to Instagram and posted a video showing her hanging out at the cinema and fretting about what the paying audience is going to think of the film.
The studio encouraged me to go to the theater and see #PEPPERMINTmovie with an audience— maybe they thought I would conduct exit polls? But I learned something about myself on this experiment— I am a chicken. Thank you to everyone who spent their weekend and their hard earned money with #RileyNorth and me. If you go this week— you never know— I may be lurking behind a curtain at a theater near you.
