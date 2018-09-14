Home Entertainment English

Fans removed from Dua Lipa's Shanghai concert for 'waving LGBT flags'

Videos from the gig, available on social media, showed staff security dragging fans out of the crowd while the "New Rules" singer was performing on stage.

Published: 14th September 2018 02:35 PM

Singer Dua Lipa (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Many people were forcefully removed by security during singer Dua Lipa's concert in Shanghai.

According to Independent, the police crackdown followed after some people waved pro-LGBT flags.

The 23-year-old singer addressed the incident on Twitter, saying she was "proud" of her fans.

"I will stand by you all for your love and beliefs and I am proud and grateful that you felt safe enough to show your pride at my show.

"What you did takes a lot of bravery.

I always want my music to bring strength, hope and unity.

I was horrified by what happened and I send love to all my fans involved," Lipa wrote.

The singer also said she would return to China "when the time is right" and hopes to see "a room full of rainbows".

Although homosexuality is not illegal in China after the country decriminalised it in 1997, there are still no laws to deal with anti-LGBT behaviour.

