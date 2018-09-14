Home Entertainment English

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spotted at marriage license courthouse

The love-struck couple has been in news ever since they confirmed their engagement on social media in July this year.

Published: 14th September 2018 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Pop singer Justin Bieber and his fiancee Hailey Baldwin have been inseparable ever since they started dating. The couple recently visited the courthouse where marriage licenses are issued.

As reported by TMZ, several eyewitnesses said the couple was inside the Marriage Bureau in NYC where Justin got emotional. They added that the 'Sorry' singer was crying and at one point told Hailey, "I can't wait to marry you, baby."

The lovebirds were spotted walking hand-in-hand, with Hailey dressed in a casual white outfit and Bieber, in a striped shirt and pants.

However, a friend of Bieber told PEOPLE magazine that the wedding is still in the works.

"They have hired a wedding planner and have been looking at venues," informed the friend. "The plan, for now, is to have a real wedding."

The 'Love Yourself' singer took to social media on July 10 to confirm his engagement with the American model.

The love-struck couple has been in news ever since they confirmed their engagement on social media in July this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend