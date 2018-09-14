Home Entertainment English

Kit Harington teases divisive 'Game of Thrones' finale

The Jon Snow actor compared the expected reaction of the fans to the ending of cult shows such as "The Sopranos" and more recently, "Breaking Bad".

Published: 14th September 2018

A scene from the latest season of the Game of Thrones (Photo | IMDB)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Game of Thrones" maniacs are waiting for the winter to hit Westeros and Kit Harington has given an insight into one of the most-anticipated seasons next year saying "not everyone's going to be happy" with the way the epic show ends.

The 31-year-old actor, who plays one of the many fan favourite characters, Jon Snow, in the HBO series, compared the expected reaction of the fans to the ending of cult shows such as "The Sopranos" and more recently, "Breaking Bad".

"I think a TV series that's spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end. I think not everyone's going to be happy, you know, and you can't please everyone.

"My favourite TV shows are The Sopranos,' Breaking Bad,' and The Wire,' and they all ended in a way that... It's never going to satisfy you," Harington said.

According to IndieWire, the actor was speaking during a press interaction at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival for his new film The Death and Life of John F Donovan".

"GOT" is known for its unpredictable plot points and some of them involve the killing of popular characters at frequent intervals.

Fans believe some of the main characters will not come out alive in the eighth and final season.

