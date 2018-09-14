Home Entertainment English

Rapper Lil Wayne admits attempting suicide at age 12

After recovering from his gunshot wound, the rapper's mother allowed him to join the Cash Money team but under one condition- he couldn't swear.

Published: 14th September 2018 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Rapper Lil Wayne (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: American rapper Lil Wayne recently opened up about how he tried to end his life when he was 12-years-old.

According to his new Billboard cover story released on Thursday, on an unnamed track from his upcoming album 'Tha Carter V', Wayne told how he found a gun in his mother's home when he was 12-years-old and shot himself in the chest, just missing his heart.

In the past, Wayne had called this an accident but he now "admits this was a suicide attempt, undertaken after his mother told him he would no longer be allowed to rap," according to Billboard.

After recovering from his gunshot wound, the rapper's mother allowed him to join the Cash Money team but under one condition- he couldn't swear.

The confession wasn't originally a part of the unnamed song, but Wayne stated that he added new lyrics after the suicides of designer Kate Spade and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain this year.

Talking about his retirement plans, the rapper said he is still thinking about it."I do think about retirement," he said, adding, "I think about how I don't think I ever will."

Wayne has sold over 100 million records worldwide, including more than 15 million albums and 37 million digital tracks in the United States, making him one of the best selling artists of all time.

After being delayed multiple times, his 12th studio album, 'Tha Carter V', is set to release this fall. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lil Wayne Tha Carter V Lil Wyne suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity