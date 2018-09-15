Bradley Cooper opens up about harassment charges on Jon Peters

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper broke his silence about the sexual harassment allegations levelled against producer Jon Peters and said that had he known about the charges against the latter, he would have dealt with things differently.

Cooper has worked with Peters' in the remake of the 1976 version of 'A Star Is Born'.

Cooper, the director, producer, writer, and lead actor in the latest version of the film admitted that he should have checked everything. The 'American Sniper' actor revealed that Jon was not present on the sets of 'A Star Is Born'.

About five sexual assault allegations have been made against Peters. His past credits include 'Caddyshack', 'The Color Purple', 'Batman' and ' Superman Returns'.