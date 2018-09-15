Home Entertainment English

Bradley Cooper opens up about harassment charges on Jon Peters

About five sexual assault allegations have been made against Peters. His past credits include 'Caddyshack', 'The Color Purple', 'Batman' and ' Superman Returns'.

Published: 15th September 2018 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Bradley Cooper | AP

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper broke his silence about the sexual harassment allegations levelled against producer Jon Peters and said that had he known about the charges against the latter, he would have dealt with things differently.

Cooper has worked with Peters' in the remake of the 1976 version of 'A Star Is Born'.

Cooper, the director, producer, writer, and lead actor in the latest version of the film admitted that he should have checked everything. The 'American Sniper' actor revealed that Jon was not present on the sets of 'A Star Is Born'.

About five sexual assault allegations have been made against Peters. His past credits include 'Caddyshack', 'The Color Purple', 'Batman' and ' Superman Returns'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ganesha Chaturthi
Ganesha Chaturthi: 300-year-old Ganapati idol attracts people to Thiruvananthapuram man's exhibition
This enhanced satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Photo | AP)
NASA video shows storm Florence from space
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi