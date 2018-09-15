Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger 'very serious' about each other

By PTI

LOG ANGELES: Hollywood star Chris Pratt and writer Katherine Schwarzenegger are ''very serious'' about each other.

The pair, who were first spotted together during a picnic on Father's Day earlier this summer, might get engaged soon, reported People magazine.

"They're such a great fit together. It's only been a few months but Chris and Katherine are both very serious about the relationship and their friends wouldn't be surprised if they got engaged sooner rather than later.

"Katherine has spent time with Chris' family and they all love her too. She fits in really well with them and vice versa," a source said.

Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 28, first met through her mom Maria Shriver and have often been spotted out spending time with each other's families. She is Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger's eldest daughter.

This marks Pratt's first relationship since his split from Anna Faris, 41, in August 2017 after eight years of marriage.