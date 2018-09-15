Home Entertainment English

Dolly Parton, Sia collaborate for new single

The track titled 'Here I Am' is a re-recording of Parton's original 1971 song.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood singers Dolly Parton and Sia collaborated for a new single for actor Jennifer Aniston's upcoming film 'Dumplin'.

The track titled 'Here I Am' is a re-recording of Parton's original 1971 song, reported Variety.

The track is part of an album consisting of 12 songs. Apart from Sia and Parton, songwriter Linda Perry, Miley Cyrus, Miranda Lambert are working on a number of songs.

The album will feature six new songs and six re-recordings of Parton's old songs.

'Dumplin' is an upcoming musical comedy film in Netflix.

