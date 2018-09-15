John Legend, Chrissy Teigen celebrate fifth wedding anniversary

By ANI

NEW DELHI: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, one of Hollywood's favourite couples, are celebrating a milestone.

Legend and Teigen have posted adorable messages for each other to commemorate five years of marital bliss. The two, known for regularly engaging in online banter, also poked fun on each other in the posts in honour of their anniversary.

"12 years ago today, I met the man of my dreams. And 5 years ago today, we got married," Chrissy captioned the picture of the couple kissing at their Lake Como, Italy wedding. "We have two babies and some pups and a life I am grateful to have. My everything, I love you and am so proud of the story we've created."

She then jokingly called out Legend for stealing her thunder. "But you are an a-hole for releasing your @nbcthevoice news on my target launch day for real."

The 'All of Me' hitmaker had his own response. "What can I say on a day like today?" he began.

"I could talk about the 12 beautiful years I've known you. I could talk about the 5 years of wedded bliss, the 2 wonderful children we've brought into this world. But I feel the urge to say something far more important. I LOVE your new kitchenware line at @Target. I can't wait for it to come out on September 30th. I'm so proud of everything you've done in your career and how much joy you bring to people's lives. Did I mention that your Cravings Cookbook is coming out Tuesday? Because it's coming out Tuesday. I love you, baby."

The couple got married in 2013. They are parents to two children - Luna and Miles.