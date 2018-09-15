Home Entertainment English

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin might get married next week

They are reportedly planning to marry next week in a super small ceremony.

Published: 15th September 2018 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Model Hailey Baldwin has shot down reports claiming that she and pop star Justin Bieber have already got married.

They are reportedly planning to marry next week in a super small ceremony.

"I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet," said Baldwin, reports tmz.com.

According to the website, both showed up at the courthouse in New York on Thursday and beelined for the Marriage Bureau. They were taken to the executive offices for VIP treatment and Bieber was seen crying and telling Baldwin, "I can't wait to marry you, baby".

Sources connected with the couple say they will exchange vows next week and it may happen in Canada.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hailey Baldwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ganesha Chaturthi
Ganesha Chaturthi: 300-year-old Ganapati idol attracts people to Thiruvananthapuram man's exhibition
This enhanced satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Photo | AP)
NASA video shows storm Florence from space
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi