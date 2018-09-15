Matthew Perry spent last three months in hospital

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Matthew Perry says he spent the last several months in a hospital after having surgery to repair a gastrointestinal perforation.

On Friday, the 49-year-old "Friends" star tweeted, "Three months in a hospital bed. Check."

The news comes a little over a month after a representative for the actor said in a statement to people.com that "Matthew Perry recently underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation."

"He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals," the statement concluded.

A gastrointestinal perforation "occurs when a hole forms all the way through the stomach, large bowel, or small intestine. It can be due to a number of different diseases, including appendicitis and diverticulitis. It can also be the result of trauma, such as a knife wound or gunshot wound," according to Healthline.com.

Throughout his career, Perry has been candid about his health battles including his struggles with alcohol and Vicodin addiction.