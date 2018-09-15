Home Entertainment English

Matthew Perry spent last three months in hospital

Throughout his career, Perry has been candid about his health battles including his struggles with alcohol and Vicodin addiction.

Published: 15th September 2018

Matthew Perry. (Photo: AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Matthew Perry says he spent the last several months in a hospital after having surgery to repair a gastrointestinal perforation.

On Friday, the 49-year-old "Friends" star tweeted, "Three months in a hospital bed. Check."

The news comes a little over a month after a representative for the actor said in a statement to people.com that "Matthew Perry recently underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation."

"He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals," the statement concluded.

A gastrointestinal perforation "occurs when a hole forms all the way through the stomach, large bowel, or small intestine. It can be due to a number of different diseases, including appendicitis and diverticulitis. It can also be the result of trauma, such as a knife wound or gunshot wound," according to Healthline.com.

Throughout his career, Perry has been candid about his health battles including his struggles with alcohol and Vicodin addiction.

