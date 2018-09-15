Home Entertainment English

Pussy Riot member Pyotr Verzilov said to regain consciousness in hospital

In this file photo taken on Monday, July 23, 2018, Pyotr Verzilov, a member of the feminist protest group Pussy Riot, gestures during hearings in a court in Moscow, Russia. | Associated Press

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: A member of Russia's Pussy Riot protest group says a fellow activist who was hospitalized for possible poisoning has regained consciousness.

Group member Maria Alekhina told The Associated Press via Facebook that Pyotr Verzilov regained consciousness on Friday, but remained in intensive care. Verzilov has been in the hospital since falling ill Tuesday.

Alekhina said she thinks he definitely was poisoned and "there's nothing other than politics" behind it.

Independent Russian news website Meduza reported Thursday that Verzilov's doctors told his relatives he either overdosed on medicine or was given too much medicine. Meduza did not specify the substance.

Verzilov and other activists served 15-day jail sentences for disrupting July's World Cup final to protest excessive Russian police powers.

Pyotr Verzilov Pussy Riot

