Taiwan chooses 'The Great Buddha+' for Oscars

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Taiwan has officially chosen 'The Great Buddha+' to be submitted at the 91st Oscars under the 'foreign language film' category.

The film which marks the directing debut of Huang Hsin-Yao is a dark comedy, which tells the story about a night security guard and his recyclable-collecting friend who works at a Buddha statue manufacturing factory, the Variety reported.

The twist in the story comes about when both of them witness the dark secrets of the factory owner through dashcam videos.

(video: TIFF trailers YouTube channel)

The film which debuted at Taipei Film Festival has won six awards.

Huang, in a recently released statement, mentioned that "comical portrayal of Taiwanese people on television or in film often fail to convey the true nature" of the lives they lead.

In the statement he added any comical film stems from the sadness that engulfs the human life.

Taiwan, which regularly submits films under the said category, has won a few awards. Director Ang Lee's 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' won an Oscar in 2000. But, 'Eat Drink Man Woman' in 1994 and 'The Wedding Banquet' in 1993 received nominations only.