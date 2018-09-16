Donald Glover plays last show as Childish Gambino, bids adieu to hip-hop act

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Donald Glover played his last show as Childish Gambino at Madison Square Ground Friday.

The actor-writer announced at the outset of the gig that this was his last tour as his hip-hop act "ever", Billboard reported.

"If you bought a ticket to this concert, that means you bought a ticket to the last Childish Gambino tour ever. You don't need to record this s**t. This is that moment. This is not a concert. This is church," Glover told the audience.

The rapper recalled his journey as a musical artiste and said the MSG has been special for him since his college days.

"I used to come to this place to see some of my favourite rap acts when I was going to NYU. A lot of 'em didn't get to play stadiums this big. Y'all don't remember these times, but rap it was like a small thing for a long time. Even when I was a kid people were like, 'Yeah, that's what kids do'. Be yourself, cause dreams come true," he said.

Glover, who is creator of critically-acclaimed show "Atlanta", also has seven Grammy nominations and one win, plus seven Emmy nominations and two wins, among other successes.

The set list included Gambino's hits such as "Algorythm", "Feels like summer", "Late night in Kauai", "Stand tall", "Boogieman" and "This is America", with encore on "Sober", "V 3005", IV Sweatpants" and "Redbone".