Jack Black learns magic for 'The House with a Clock In Its Walls'

Published: 16th September 2018 12:10 PM

Jack Black attends the Hollywood Foreign Press Association luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP).

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jack Black had fun learning magic tricks from magician David Kwong for gothic fantasy-based thriller "The House with a Clock In Its Walls".

In "The House with a Clock In Its Walls", Black will be seen playing a wizard. To ensure he got the character right, he decided to learn the "tricks of the trade" from Kwong.

"It all really comes down to fingers and hand dexterity and I learned from a master David Kwong," Black said in a statement to IANS.

Based on the children's classic written by John Bellairs and illustrated by Edward Gorey, the film is directed by Eli Roth and written by Eric Kripke. Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment will be releasing the thriller in India on September 21.

Continuing the tradition of Amblin classics where fantastical events occur in the most unexpected places, the movie also features two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett.

The film tells the spine-tingling tale of 10-year-old Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart. But his new town's sleepy facade jolts to life with a secret world of warlocks and witches when Lewis accidentally awakens the dead.

Also starring Kyle MacLachlan, Colleen Camp, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Vanessa Anne Williams and Sunny Suljic, the film is produced by Mythology Entertainment's Brad Fischer and James Vanderbilt as well as Kripke.

The House with a Clock In Its Walls

