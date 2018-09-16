Home Entertainment English

Taylor Swift gets restraining order against stalker



Published: 16th September 2018 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Taylor Swift (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Taylor Swift has been granted a restraining order from a stalker of two years.

The 28-year-old hitmaker made the legal filing against 26-year-old Eric Swarbrick who has been sending the star letters since 2016, reports tmz.com.

Legal documents obtained by the publication show the Tennessee resident making some dangerous statements aimed at the popular singer.

In one, he declares: "I want to rape Taylor Swift. This is why I hate Taylor herself ... This is how I know I am Taylor's soulmate."

He goes on to describe a 'metaphorical monster' and that there is no other logical conclusion but death.

Swarbrick wrote: "I have learned to absolutely repress the metaphorical monster in me, but, very soon, I will become completely responsible for myself ... What logical conclusion is there other than death."

Perhaps the most shocking of all comes the threat that he will kill her and there is nothing authorities can do.

He said: "I will not hesitate to kill her ... and there's nothing you, your lawyers, or the law will be about to do about it. Remember who I am."

TMZ reports that the legal documents filed by Swift, the letters have become increasingly alarming to the point that they have caused stress, anxiety, and fear.

Her attorneys believe that there is a real worry that Swarbrick will work towards completing his threats.

TAGS
Taylor Swift

