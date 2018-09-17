By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor Ben Affleck is trying to remain sober for his kids' sake and for their mother as he continues his journey at rehab.

Ben's younger brother Casey Affleck told Entertainment Tonight that Ben has four important reasons to stay sober, that is, his children - Violet (12), Seraphina (9), and Samuel (6), and their mother, Ben's ex-wife Jennifer Garner, reported People.

"Alcoholism has a huge impact on not just the person, but also their family, I think for his kids' sake and for their mom, and for himself, he's trying to do the work and get it together," said Casey.

Casey also talked about how the Affleck family has a history of alcoholism.

Speaking about his brother's experience, Casey said, "Ben is trying to put it together, and it can be a very hard thing to do. He has the kind of resources and time, luckily, to take the time and go to a good facility."

American actor Jennifer Garner took Ben for a treatment facility in Malibu in August and has hosted the Affleck brothers' mom Chris at her home as Ben continues to stay in rehab.

The two-time Oscar winner entered rehab for the third time in August and has been under treatment for alcohol addiction. He first went to rehab back in 2001, following which, in 2017, he announced that he had overcome alcohol addiction. However, in December last year, he had once again visited rehab.

While Affleck is still struggling to get over his addiction, he recently settled his divorce case with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, last month, after three long years.

The 'Gone Girl' actor is permitted to leave the facility during the day and is seen making trips to his Los Angeles home. He was also spotted getting a haircut last weekend and was also seen playing basketball with a coach at home where his rumoured girlfriend Shauna Sexton also visited.